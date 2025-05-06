Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 5/6/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS after a week off the air? Meanwhile, what can be said about both Most Wanted and International?

We do recognize that we are getting close to the home stretch of the season — and in the case of the spin-offs, their shows outright. Both of them have been canceled, while the flagship drama has been renewed already through season 9. The good news is that all three series are going to be on the air tonight; not only that, but they will be around until their finales later this month.

Do you want to know more about the stories that are coming? Well, if you have not seen the synopses below yet, we suggest you take a look…

FBI season 7 episode 20, “Startup” – When a CEO is killed by a targeted explosion inside his penthouse, the team must work to figure out how someone accessed the highly secure building. Their task is further complicated when they discover the crime may be the work of an artificial intelligence program. Meanwhile, Maggie pumps the brakes on her personal life, on FBI, Tuesday, May 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 20, “We’re Out of Here” – When an American official in charge of a high-profile three-way prisoner swap in Belgrade is detained in Romania, he requests the Fly Team step in and carry out the exchange. When their convoy is attacked and one of the prisoners escapes, the team must do everything in their power to find the missing prisoner before the highly sensitive mission is compromised, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 20, “Trash Day” – After a New Jersey mayor is kidnapped, the Fugitive Task Force works against the clock to untangle a web of political conspiracies that may aid their investigation. Meanwhile, Ray’s camping trip with his father and Caleb takes an unexpected turn, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, let’s just hope that so close to the finales, all three of these shows manage to deliver the goods and then some!

