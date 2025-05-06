The Voice 27: Bryson Battle, BD.ii, & Team Legend Playoff results

We had a feeling entering tonight’s The Voice 27 episode that we were going to see some great performances from Team Legend and Team Buble. Why not break them down further here?

Let’s begin here by simply noting that for this John Legend spotlight piece, the singer had a really hard choice to make. There were only two spots in the next round per coach, and that means that there are a ton of cuts to be made.

Below, you can see what we think about all of the performances tonight.

Bryson Battle – This guy is pure magic when it comes to his vocal abilities — easily one of the best belters so far this season. It was a smart choice for him to do “pov” by Ariana Grande, mostly so that he can take on something a little more modern to appeal to a young generation. Also, it still gave him a chance to hit some big notes.

BD.ii – He has been a favorite of Legend’s for most of the season, and “All My Life” felt like a choice that was right in the pocket. While nothing was everything was super-surprising about the performance, he is just so smooth. With maybe a little more confidence on stage, he could be a legitimate R&B star.

Olivia Kuper Harris – The problem with doing “What I Was Made For” is that the Billie Eilish version is both so recent and also iconic. It is really hard to do it without also just sounding like Billie. Olivia did showcase a really nice tone throughout and we’re rooting for her; yet, we wondered if this was enough.

Ari Camille – Great soul and a tremendous reminder of her range. She’s someone who we really think could stand out amidst the live shows, but the problem here may just be that she is on a show against some real titans in this round. Can she really make it through?

Renzo – We documented his performance here and of course, he was fantastic! The best may still be to come for him.

The results

Renzo (of course) moved forward, which wasn’t a shock since his performance was revealed early. Finally, he was joined here by Bryson. These are two people who could easily win the show.

What did you think about the performances of Team Legend on The Voice 27 tonight?

