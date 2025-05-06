The Voice 27: Jadyn Cree, Angie Rey, & Team Buble Playoffs

Tonight on The Voice 27, we had a chance to see the Live Playoffs continue with Team Legend and Team Buble.

Just like the other Playoff episode last week, we had a chance to see each coach bring two artists to the next round. For this article, we are focusing directly on Michael, someone who has already proven himself to be a good coach and mentor. From the first moment tonight, you got a sense that he really wanted to help with some of the arrangements.

Kaiya Hamilton – “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free” was a bit of a surprise song choice for her, but Buble justified it by saying that it fit well within her voice. Also, the idea here is to get some of his artists to branch out. She does got a killer voice, and she showed a really willingness to push herself and collaborate. This was a fantastic start to the show.

Angie Rey – LeAnn Rimes was ironically a mentor for the other teams, and Angie was handed a classic in “How Do I Live.” The idea here was to have her appeal to both country and pop at the same time. There aren’t many country artists left this season, and that is something that could help her. She hit those higher notes in the chorus!

Jadyn Cree – “99 Red Balloons” is such a really cool choice. She may not have the biggest voice of the crop this season, she may have one of the most unique. She feels like a rock star, someone who channel a personality on stage and also stand out from the crowd. Keeping her is really about musical preference.

Barry Jean Fontenot – “Until I Found You” was the choice here, and of course it was extremely solid and well-performed. Barry still feels like someone who is missing something when it comes to getting to the level of everyone else, but we tend to think the potential is there.

Adam David – We weren’t familiar with “I Shall Be Released” (we understand Adam), but this suited his vibe really well. He has this natural bluesy quality to his tone and you can see that he’s been doing this a long time. Still, was this epic enough?

The results

As it turns out, Adam did do enough to move forward! Following him, it was revealed that Jadyn would be joining him. We probably would’ve went with Kaiya and Jadyn, but it is hard to argue with the choices that he made.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

