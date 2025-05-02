The Voice 27 video: Renzo sings ‘Too Sweet’ by Hozier

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Voice 27 on NBC Monday night, you are going to see Team Legend and Buble hit the stage! The remaining two teams have performances to deliver in the Playoffs and of course with that, there are going to be a lot of dramatic cuts.

(Before we go any further, we do still wish that the show actually tried to program more live shows, and give contestants more opportunities to succeed in that environment.)

Now if you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new The Voice sneak peek that gives you a better sense of what Renzo is bringing to the table for Team Legend. He performs here a rendition of “Too Sweet” by Hozier and by and large, there are some excellent things that we have a chance to see from start to finish. He really feels like a unique artist who can mold almost any song to suit his style, and that sort of versatility is something that John has to love. It does not guarantee that he moves forward, but in general, Renzo sets the bar high for almost everyone else.

If there is one thing that we really do want entering the live shows, it is simply the fact that we’re going to be able to see multiple favorites. Right now it feels like Iris Herrera is in the best position based on the performances that we’ve seen so far, but it is a hard thing to gauge for a number of different reasons — we’ve yet to see any fan votes!

