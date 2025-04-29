The Voice 27: Did Ethan Eckenroad advance in Playoffs?

Tonight on The Voice 27, Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini’s teams each had a chance to deliver some great stuff in the Playoffs.

For Adam, we do think that there was a lot of interesting decisions he would have to make here. After all, this was his first season as a coach in years and he want to get someone who feels like a modern star — someone who could even inspire him!

Below, you can take a look at all of the members of his team — along with his final verdict at the end.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman, “In My Life” – She was the first person who performed for Adam’s team tonight and the whole focus here was connecting to the song / audience. She’s got such a unique voice — the closest comparison we’ve got is Norah Jones. This was soft, acoustic, but also meaningful.

Conor James, “Pink Pony Club” – NBC released this performance early and we knew it was great — Conor is one of those people who immediately draws you in. He’s got a great story but beyond that, he’s someone who just feels completely authentic. Personally, we’ve felt for a while like he is a potential favorite.

Kolby Cordell, “Finesse” – He’s a great singer who came over to Adam from Team Legend, but we honestly don’t think the song fit for him all that well. Did he sell it? Sure, but we don’t think that he was going to make it out of the Playoffs.

Ethan Eckenroad, “The Night We Met” – Love the song choice here, and we love that he’s got a great personal connection here to the lyrics thanks to his wife. Also, nice subtle changes to the original. To us, this was his best performance and he and Conor were in the best spots to advance at this point.

Britton Moore, “Somewhere Only We Know” – Another really good song choice. We understand why he’d be a good bet to bring to the live shows, since he is going to get a lot of votes. Do we think he’s got the artistry of the other people on this team? Not yet, but the voice itself is there.

Who advanced?

Well, consider us shocked! Adam picked Lucia and then Kolby, meaning that neither of our personal picks advanced.

What is your take on all of the Team Adam artists over the course of The Voice tonight?

