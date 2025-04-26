The Voice 27 video: Conor James sings ‘Pink Pony Club’ in Playoffs

Monday night is going to bring the Playoffs on The Voice 27 tonight, so why not check out a sneak peek featuring Conor James?

If you have been reading some of our pieces on the show over the past few weeks, then you know our take on him as a singer: He’s one of the best on the entire show. He’s also got an experienced coach in Adam Levine who is eager to win his first season back, and also may be one of the most creative people left. It does legitimately feel like he’s someone who will garner a lot of votes once the public has their say in such matters.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new The Voice sneak peek that features James performing the Chappell Roan hit “Pink Pony Club” with a few changes and riffs. We love the original version of the show but at the same time, we do tend to think that he offers a couple of new elements. This is easily the sort of performance that should help him advance, especially since he is one of those singers where you do not know what he is going to do at any given point.

Our general sentiment here is that Conor should stick around for a good while longer, and he could also be someone who is immensely successful after the fact — and at this point, isn’t this something that The Voice desperately needs as a series? They have a few alum who have found major industry success and yet ironically, they are not always the people who make it really far into the competition.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

