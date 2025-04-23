The Voice season 28: Snoop Dogg returning as coach

At the time of this writing, there is not all that much confirmed regarding The Voice season 28 over at NBC. With that said, we do at least know the first coach!

According to a report from Deadline, Snoop Dogg will be heading back to the talent competition series this coming fall after previously coaching in season 26. We understand why the move makes sense for both parties; it allows Snoop the chance to further showcase his knowledge and be on a hit TV show; meanwhile, NBC capitalizes on his longtime following. He is also entertaining and unpredictable, which we do tend to think the producers covet.

So who else could be coming on board? This is where we tend to think that the show would benefit heavily from getting some sort of big-time pop star on board. After all, The Voice is clearly a show that capitalizes often on star power and is really about the coaches more than the contestants. You need to therefore find a way to bring in new viewers at this point, especially with it becoming harder and harder to generate live ratings. (We do think it would help the franchise if they could get a more notable winner but at this point, we don’t have a lot of confidence in someone getting mainstream success based largely on the show.)

As for when we are going to learn more about season 28, it is our general feeling at this point that come the summer, a few things will start to become clearer. In terms of the schedule, we do not think that the powers-that-be are going to shift away from doing a fall and spring cycle — why would they?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

