The Voice 27: Conor James, Darius J face off in Knockout Rounds

We anticipated that at the end of The Voice 27, there was going to be a musical showdown. With that, we got Conor James and Darius J.

We knew that entering this Knockout Rounds performance, Conor was going to be the favorite for Adam Levine. He’s probably one of the frontrunners for the whole season! Yet, this is a show that does tend to surprise us at this point…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Conor James, “Forever Young” – An iconic song, but what can you do to make it different than the million covers we’ve heard before? Well, Adam helped him to come up with what was a really cool, synth-heavy version of the song. His voice is still amazing and we tend to think that his style of music is going to be incredibly popular with viewers.

Darius J, “American Boy” – The song is a total vibe, and we do think that Darius is one of those people who always wants the audience to have a good time. The Estelle track may be great, but it is also a difficult choice since it can come across easily as karaoke. Thankfully he had some unique runs and beyond that, amazing stage presence.

So, who won?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that we reached a rather predictable result: Conor was the winner! This guy is probably going to be Adam’s champion for as long as possible this season, so you should probably prepare accordingly for that.

The good news for Darius is simply that he got stolen! The edit sort of suggested in advance that Kelsea was going to pick him up, and that did end up being the case here.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Voice 27 now, including some other updates on Mega Mentors

What did you think about Conor James and Darius J performing on The Voice 27 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







