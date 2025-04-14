The Voice 27: Sheryl Crow, LeAnn Rimes set as ‘mega mentors’

We knew entering the Playoffs on The Voice 27 that there would likely be more talent stopping by here as “Mega Mentors.” Because of that, let’s just say that we have an announcement to share now!

According to The Hollywood Reporter today, two music icons in Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes are going to appear starting in two weeks on April 28 for the Playoff round. Crow is going to work with the remaining artists on Kelsea Ballerini’s and Michael Bublé’s teams. Meanwhile, Rimes will be tasked with working alongside John Legend and Adam Levine’s artists.

Both Crow and Rimes have a history of working alongside contestants on variations of this show. Crow has been a part of the series before as a mentor, whereas Rimes has actually coached on multiple international versions. The Voice is often about these sort of homecomings — heck, Levine is making a major one this season!

Ultimately, we do think that mentors can help the remaining contestants to some expect; yet, at the same time, we are hopeful that there is going to be some singers who elevate the game on their own. Since we have yet to see any results from the voting public (that does not happen until much later), it is really hard to sit here and say who is or is not a favorite to win the whole thing. The only thing that we can really hope for is that there is a real competition — there very little exciting about a singular contestant just managing to steamroll their way to the end with everyone knowing what exactly is going to happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

