The Voice 27 video: Hailey Wright, Jaelen Johnston face off again

Monday night on The Voice 27, we are going to see something quite unusual for the series. After all, Hailey Wright and Jaelen Johnston are set to sing opposite each other!

What makes this so surprising? Well, let’s just put it in the following form: We do not remember a situation where two singers face off both in the Battles and now the Knockouts. This is going to be a tough situation for both of them, but especially Hailey given that she was the one saved after the Battle. Can she rise to the occasion, and will there be a different winner this time around?

Hailey Wright, “I Want To Be A Cowboy’s Sweetheart” – This is as traditional a country song as you’re going to see. She did give into the character of the song really well — beyond just that, really great yodeling! Vocally, she makes a case for herself and we do think that she could help Kelsea Ballerini out big time later on this season.

Jaelen Johnston, “Dial Drunk” – While Hailey does a good job, here is why we think that Jaelen did enough to take this one. We love the Noah Kahan song choice here, and we do think that the rendition feels really unique as he applies his own sound to it. There’s also a style to his voice that is incredibly memorable — in other words, the sort of thing that can play well on country radio. Kelsea has a tough decision, so we are eager to see how all of this eventually transpires.

What do you think about Hailey Wright and Jaelen Johnston singing again on The Voice?

