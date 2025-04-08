The Voice 27: Ari Camille, Britton Moore face off in Knockouts

At the end of tonight’s The Voice 27, we had a chance to see an Adam Levine showdown with Ari Camille and Britton Moore front and center. Who stood out the most? Well, that’s a hard question to answer for a handful of reasons.

Let’s just put it this way — how can you compare an R&B song to a country one? Ari had a complicated journey coming over here from John Legend, but we 100% think that she was ready for the challenge.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Ari Camille, “Love Like This” – We love that she recognized how much she recognized that this song was a vibe. Kudos to Adam Levine as well for what actually felt like some good advice — something we honestly don’t get all that often.

Britton Moore, “Free” – Was this an audition for him to become a country singer? Well, we’re not going to say that just yet, but we do think that he was willing to stretch himself a little bit. We do think that he was the favorite entering the performance, but would that really matter?

So what actually happened?

Well, let’s just say that Ari to us actually won the Knockout, but Adam didn’t see it that way. He probably feels like Britton has the highest ceiling in the live shows when it comes to votes — based on the show’s history, there is a chance that is the case. However, we’re thrilled that John brought Ari back to his team and within that, she does get yet another chance to press forward in the competition. We’ll have to see what happens moving forward, but consider us pretty darn intrigued at this point.

Related – Get some more news on The Voice, including some other highlights from the Knockouts

Who did you like more in this The Voice Knockout performance, Ari or Britton?

Were you surprised at all with the results that we saw? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







