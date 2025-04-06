The Voice 27 video: Divighn and Kaiya Hamilton sing at Knockouts

This coming week you are going to see more of the Knockouts on The Voice 27 — why not see Divighn and Kaiya Hamilton stand out now?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new sneak preview for the remainder of this round that features the two performing for Michael Buble. Only one of them is going to move forward to the next round with the classic crooner, and we do honestly think that he’s got a near-impossible decision to make here.

Without further ado, let’s get more into what makes these particular performances stand out.

Divighn, “Harder to Breathe” – We recognize fully that it can be tough to see people perform a song from one of the coaches, but this was a fantastic rendition of the Maroon 5 hit. You get legitimate popstar vibes from the entirety of this, plus some fantastic dance moves and showmanship. This doesn’t feel like a karaoke cover, which is really important since in the wrong hands, it could easily feel that way. This actually comes across as something that had a lot of thought put into it, and that makes us stoked for what more he could do.

Kaiya Hamilton, “Here” – We do think that Kaiya may have the better vocals of the two, though we do not like the arrangement as much. One of the things that we do feel here is that this is going to come down to who Buble feels he can work with the best moving forward — there are times where Kaiya may be able to out-sing everyone left in the competition. That could be enough to get her the win but in this world, very little can be considered certain.

What do you think about Divighn and Kaiya Hamilton on The Voice 27, and who would you pick?

