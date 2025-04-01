The Voice 27: Iris Herrera, Angie Rey face off in Knockout Rounds

At the end of tonight’s The Voice 27 episode themed all around the Knockout Rounds, we saw Iris Herrera and Angie Rey sing for their future on Team Kelsea Ballerini.

Before we even get further into the performances, can we continue to praise Kelsea for just her connection to her singers? It was clear in rehearsals just how much she cared about both of these women and she wanted them to do well.

Iris Herrera, “Jolene” – She’s got a voice that is super-versatile, mostly in that you could see her doing everything from folk to rock to pop to country. She’s also surprisingly young for the grit and character her voice has. Was this her best performance this season? Well, if nothing else, we’d say that it was her most emotive by a pretty wide margin?

Angie Rey, “Dirt Cheap” – We’d say that she has a stronger lower register than Iris, though her song did not necessarily give her as much melodically. This was mostly about the lyrics and the connection to them — and luckily, Angie delivered. She had a song that felt more traditional country, and maybe that would appeal more to Kelsea’s sensibility. However, we’ve also gotten the vibe that she’s not just going to pick someone because of the sort of music that they sing.

Who did Kelsea choose?

Well, she opted to take Iris, mostly because she feels like she is better along in her “vocal journey.” She did note that it was close, but the coaches still had the opportunity to take Angie. As it turns out, that happened! Michael Buble decided to bring her on board, and he felt confident that she had the ability to win this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

