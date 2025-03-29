The Voice 27 video: BD.ii and Kolby Cordell kick off Knockouts

As you prepare to see The Voice 27 arrive on NBC, do you want to get a better sense of what exactly is to come here? Well, let’s just say that there is something to be excited about just for the sake of performance alone!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a peek for the Battle Rounds that features BD.ii and Kolby Cordell. As many longtime viewers of the show know, what makes the Battles a little bit different is that each person gets a chance to do their own solo performances — effectively showing off all of their strengths.

One thing that we can say here from the start is that John Legend has his work cut out for him and then some. Both of these singers picked some awesome songs! First, BD.ii has chosen Brian McKnight’s “Back At One” whereas Kolby Cordell is doing Stevie Wonder’s “Lately.” We do get a little wary when people do Stevie songs because his voice is so distinct. You really can’t make a wrong choice here!

At this point, the thing that we are honestly the most curious about is this: If these two are able to get to the live rounds, what sort of songs will you sing? Because all of these contestants have such limited air time in general, you have to be aware of that and show how to best sell yourself to an audience. That is not always easy, but we tend to think that these two are still going to somehow find a way to pull that off.

Also it is important to note that there are some potential twists at play here … and you can’t forget about that, either.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

