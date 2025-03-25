The Voice 27: Tinika Wyatt, Conor James face off in Battle Rounds

Tonight on The Voice 27, we saw a concluding performance between Conor James and Tinika Wyatt in the Battle Rounds.

First and foremost, let’s profile this battle by stating that on paper, you could say that it was easy to call and that Conor was the overwhelming favorite. He had one of the best four-chair auditions of the entire season, where Tinika had a harder road to get here. Yet, the moment that you actually heard their voices together, it was abundantly clear that this performance of “How Deep is Your Love” could be far closer than first assumed. If nothing else, it could be one where you really root for both of them to move forward.

So what actually happened here? Well, the Battle was close since both of them delivered so much when it comes to their harmonies and their stage presence. We do think that Tinika was deserving of moving forward to the next round, and the good news is that she has an opportunity to do that. Kelsea Ballerini has officially chosen her to move forward! This does mean that her underdog story gets to continue, and we are honestly excited to see what these two women do end up doing together.

Moving forward from here, of course we tend to think everything will get more contentious. Why wouldn’t it as we get closer to the Knockouts? We do think that Conor may actually be one of the favorites to win the whole show, but as is often the case, a lot here is going to depend on song selection.

What did you think of this battle between Tinika Wyatt and Conor James on The Voice?

Which one would you have chosen to move forward? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

