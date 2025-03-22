The Voice 27 video: Iris Herrera and Simone Marijic sing ‘ceilings’

Monday night on NBC you will see The Voice 27 air — why not prepare with the look at Iris Herrera and Simone Marijic’s Battle Round performance?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview of the two performing “ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine, arguably one of the most underrated songs that we’ve seen over the course of the next several years. The two are a part of Team Kelsea Ballerini, and we do tend to think that both of them are going to be moving forward in some shape or form.

There are a lot of different takes we could bring to the table after watching this performance but really, one stands out above all others: This is a pretty brilliant performance to watch! After checking this out, how can you think anything other than that this is something brilliant? It is also the sort of thing that makes us feel like Kelsea is going to have a really hard time determining who is the better of the two. The harmonies are great and honestly, this is one of those instances where you could argue that these two have been performing together for a really long time in general.

In the end, let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that we do end up seeing a steal happen. In general, we would say that this is one of the better Battle Round performances that we’ve had a chance to see. However, at the same time this is no guarantee that we are going to see this level of quality stay through to the live shows. In a sense, you can argue it is needed in the event someone wants to become a huge success after the show is done.

What are you excited to see on The Voice 27 Monday, and would you pick Iris Herrera or Simone Marijic?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

