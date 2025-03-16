The Voice 27 video: Bryson Battle & Ari Camille sing ‘Made for Me’

Tomorrow night on NBC, you are going to be seeing The Voice 27 air another Battle Rounds episode — why not see a sneak peek in advance?

Well, at the center of the latest preview we have Bryson Battle & Ari Camille, two extremely talented singers who are going to be belting out “Made for Me” by Muni Long. This is one of those songs that allows both of them to deliver huge — but who will John Legend actually choose to move forward with after the fact? That is a really debate.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the latest sneak peek all about what lies ahead, one that does indicate that there are some superb vocals and harmonies between the two. They are singers with a lot of range and the ability to bring any song into their own realm.

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: John is going to have a really hard time picking between the two. We will say that Bryson feels more ready-made to be a winner of the show at this point, and we tend to think that no matter what happens, he is going to have a chance to move forward this season! This is ultimately where you do have to remember here that personal preference is always going to be what plays the biggest role. Who does John think he can work with the best?

One factor that you regrettably do have to take into consideration at this point here is that the live shows for this season are not altogether long. Because of that, you need to pick someone who will have a great chance of winning America over and fast.

What do you think about Bryson Battle & Ari Camille’s performance on The Voice 27 tonight?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

