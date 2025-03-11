The Voice 27: Angie Rey, Tatum Scott sing ‘Girl’ at Battle Rounds

Tonight marked the Battle Rounds for The Voice 27 and with that came some interesting pairings — including Angie Rey and Tatum Scott!

Tonight was the first time that we saw Kelsea Ballerini showcase her coaching skills in this stage of the competition, and of course we were excited to see how she guided her contestants! Both Angie and Tatum sang heartbreak ballads in their Blind Auditions, and it was her goal to give them something a little different in “Girl” by Maren Morris. They each had big, unique voices, and we actually think that both of them could really succeed in the modern music scene. This is what really makes this different from some other performances that we see on the show sometimes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reactions and reviews!

Going into the performance, we were leaning slightly towards Tatum … but that certainly did not mean it would turn out that way!

So who actually ended up winning? This is where we give Angie some props! She came into this arguably as the underdog of the two, but she really raised her game here. She’s someone who has a lot of musical versatility to her, and we do imagine a universe where she does pop, country, or maybe a little bit of the two depending on what she wants out of her future.

Of course, even after Angie performed, there was still a chance that someone else would steal Tatum … and that absolutely did happen! John Legend did the thing where he waited until the last minute and yet, he did still bring her on board his team. Now, she’s got another great opportunity to shine, and we will just have to wait and see how she fares entering the Knockout Rounds.

What did you think about Angie Rey and Tatum Scott’s Battle Rounds performance on The Voice 27?

Do you think the right person won? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







