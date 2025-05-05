Big Brother 27 premiere date: A reveal before May ends?

Based on some of what CBS has suggested at present, it feels as though a Big Brother 27 premiere date is coming soon. Now, here is the main question we’re left to think about: How soon? Is there a chance that we’re going to learn sooner rather than later?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that this is not something that we need to beat around the bush about at all: You’re going to learn about it in just a matter of days. Remember that in 2024, the season 26 premiere date reveal came about in early May. We could hear about it at any point from now before Friday and it would not come as a shock.

So what is this season going to look like? Well, this is where we will go ahead and say that it is a mistake to anticipate that the network is going to suddenly throw a ton of different things in your direction, especially when the show is probably not going to actually air until at least late June or early July. Our general feeling is that it will run around 90 days again, and feature some sort of new gimmick / twist to go along with a bunch of stuff that has worked for the show in the past.

Now, it is always possible that a Big Brother season is going to feature returning players but at the same time, it does not feel as though this is something that the producers need to generate ratings. For us personally, we tend to enjoy the show a lot more when we are watching the game from fresh eyes, even if there are some people who do not necessarily know how to play that well.

What are you hoping to see entering Big Brother 27 on CBS?

Do you have any specific hopes regarding a theme, or possibly some returning players? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

