Big Brother 27 premiere date: Is announcement coming soon?

Is a Big Brother 27 premiere date announcement really right around the corner over at CBS? Let’s just say this: For now, it appears as though this is very much the case.

In a new post on its official Instagram, the show’s official account shared a Story indicating that they will have a reveal “coming soon.” As for how soon, that remains to be seen and yet, we do tend to think the series will be back by mid-July at the latest.

Is there a chance that season 27 could last a little bit longer? In theory, the simple answer that we can share here is “yes.” If the series does premiere in June, the producers could bring it closer to 100 days again. The question is whether or not that is actually right for the series. We would argue that most of the time the 85-90 day format is best, but a lot is dependent on the contestants who end up being brought into the mix. Last season, for example, worked well going for 90 days, mostly because the ending with Chelsie was so predictable and having it run longer than this would have been overkill.

Even though Big Brother is not necessarily the highest-rated show that CBS has, it is easily one of the most important for a multitude of different reasons. For starters, it does routinely garner Paramount+ subscriptions for the live feeds, it delivers a ton of programming, and it has one of the most passionate followings out of any out there. In general, you can argue that there is a reason why its cast members have flocked over to other places over the years, whether it be The Amazing Race or The Challenge.

In general, let’s just hope that this new season has a great cast, plus a twist that makes some element of sense.

