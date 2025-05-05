The Traitors US season 4 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about The Traitors US season 4 between now and the end of May?

Before we dive too much further into anything here, we should just start off here by saying that the reality competition is for sure coming back; you do not have to worry about that at all! With that, our general feeling is that before too long, we are going to be hearing at least something more when it comes to the cast or filming. There are, after all, plenty of rumors out there already about who could be taking part!

For now, what we can say is rather simple: You may actually be getting a season 4 cast reveal for the series sooner than you would think! The third season saw its cast revealed in early June, well over six months before it actually premiered. Why did Peacock do that? We tend to think that a lot of it is tied simply to the desire to ensure that the streaming service controlled the narrative, and that people out there did not end up spoiling the cast long before they could.

Because of all this, even if we do get a season 4 cast reveal this month / in early June, it does not mean The Traitors US is airing anytime soon. Unless we hear otherwise, we are moving forward thinking that the fourth season will premiere in January. This is just what makes the most sense given that it has happened every single season, and we don’t get the sense that Peacock is trying to over-saturate the market with this show. (Personally, we wouldn’t mind seeing a fourth season sooner, but we will have to wait and see.)

What are you most eager to see moving into The Traitors US season 4 when it eventually premieres?

Beyond just that, who do you want to see in the cast? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for more.

