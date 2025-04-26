The Traitors US season 4: Is non-celebrity season still possible?

We recognize that at some point over the next several months, we are going to learn more about The Traitors US season 4. Personally, we do tend to think that it is going to be all celebrities / reality stars again, mostly because that is the format that works. We have heard these rumors already about the cast, and that is certainly going to continue.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we will be quick to state that we do really enjoy the seasons very much that are built almost entirely with newbie casts — they’ve worked really well for some international versions. Why do something different here?

Well, in a new interview with Deadline, executive producer Rosy Franks said “I mean, who knows, maybe one day that would be great, wouldn’t it?” when asked if an all-newbie season could happen. Personally, we tend to think that the most-likely situation here is that we do end up getting a season of the current format every year, and that a second season is added per year that is newbies. That feels like the situation that makes the most sense when it comes to maximizing the value of the format.

Would this oversaturate the brand? We do recognize that there are some people out there who could be more than a little concerned over this, and for a pretty good reason. Some shows like Dancing with the Stars have been hurt about it. However, at the same exact time, Survivor managed to do two seasons a year without a problem. It can certainly work, and we just tend to think the best way to do an all-newbie season is to just give people more of something that they love already.

