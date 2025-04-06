The Traitors US season 4 premiere date: An April 2024 update

Is there a chance for a premiere date for The Traitors US season 4 to be revealed between now and the end of the month?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that the reality competition show is 100% coming back to Peacock, and of course it would be great to get it back sooner rather than later. However, the streaming service has seemingly committed to making this an annual release; they could probably churn out seasons faster than this, but they realize that there is value in making people wait for something more. This is actually in contrast to what some reality shows like Survivor or The Voice want to do.

Because of everything we’ve mentioned above, we probably will not get any premiere date news until we get around to close to the end of the year. We anticipate its return in January and if we are lucky, we will at least learn about the cast over the next few months.

Is it strange for Peacock to release the cast several months before the premiere? Maybe, but they did this last year in June, more than six months before the show came back with season 3. The logic here is mostly that people online are going to spoil the cast anyway, and they would like to be in control of the narrative — and also get people excited. We would love to see more reality shows represented moving forward, but we do tend to think that leading the charge here is going to be a mixture of people from The Real Housewives, Big Brother, and Survivor — this is what we’ve seen so far, so why would it change?

