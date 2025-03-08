The Traitors US season 4: A Survivor, Big Brother dilemma

At the time of this writing, Peacock has yet to reveal the cast for The Traitors US season 4, and they probably will not for quite some time.

Yet, is it already fair to say that we have some concerns? As much as we have enjoyed the series the past few years, the past two seasons have really introduced a major problem when it comes to both 1) Traitor selection and 2) the way in which a season goes. If you come into it with experience on Survivor or Big Brother, you have a really hard time winning.

After all, just think about the likes of Dan Gheesling, Boston Rob Mariano, Danielle Reyes, Tony Vlachos, Parvati Shallow, and many others. These are all former winners who were targeted pretty early on in their seasons of The Traitors US and while some made it further than others, there were constant issues. Another big one? Tony is the only one mentioned here who was not a Traitor on his season. The producers need to do a better job balancing out who they choose for this role as for now, it is too easy for Faithful to assume that there’s at least one Survivor and Big Brother Traitor per season, even if they make up the minority of the cast. It was a reason Tony was targeted, even though he wasn’t one. It also does not help that some of these same players have also chosen fellow alumni to be recruited! Remember that Parvati was not an original Traitor, and neither was Dan Gheesling. (Rob’s situation is admittedly more unique.)

What can be done to fix things?

Honestly, it may start by either casting fewer contestants from these shows (and also Real Housewives), allowing the wealth to be spread further around. Another possibility here is that you work to ensure that there are more surprising Traitors. It is easier for people who aren’t from an established franchise early on simply because they often are selected to be Faithful.

How was Cirie able to withstand this?

First and foremost, she’s an incredible player. Also, there were a lot of reality TV newbies on season 1, and we’ve seen historically that these players are more malleable than those who are a little more jaded. We love Survivor and Big Brother more than almost any other competition show out there; yet, in the show’s current format, it does feel like a lot of these players are doomed.

