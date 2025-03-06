The Traitors US season 4 premiere date hopes at Peacock

Following the big finale today, do you want to see what The Traitors US season 4 premiere date could be? Why wait to get excited?

As per usual, we should start off here by actually indicating what the current status of the series is. In this case, it is thankfully good news! The show has actually been picked up already by Peacock for a season 4 and season 5, so there is no cause for concern there.

So when will the streaming service actually choose to bring it back? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there is no apparent reason for them to rush anything along. Our general feel here is that we aren’t going to be seeing the show back until January just because it is more of an event if you do it only once per year. If you air another cycle in the fall, isn’t it less special? We also tend to think the yearly schedule is more important given that you have a celebrity cast, and you want to take some time to ensure that there are some new reality stars who find themselves in a good spot to compete.

If there is any reason to consider airing season 4 sooner, it is in the event that you do a season with a cast of reality TV newbies that looks and feels a little bit different. There could be at least a certain amount of value in doing that just because it works so well in other countries … but is Peacock going to want to try that?

Until we hear anything else…

We’re just going to move forward with the anticipation that The Traitors is going to be back when we get around to January. Also, we’re going to move forward thinking that the same thing is going to be done in regards to the cast. We’ll see if any surprises come out.

