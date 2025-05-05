Survivor 48 episode 11 sneak peek: Kyle’s moral dilemma

In just two days you are going to see Survivor 48 on the air, and let’s just say that there are some difficult struggles ahead. In particular, Kyle is going to find himself at the center of one of the harder decisions so far in the game.

For almost the entirety of the season, we know that the guy has been working with Kamilla closely, and the fact that they have kept their closeness a secret is completely remarkable. Meanwhile, at the same time he’s a part of the strong Alliance with Joe, Eva, and Shauhin. At one point, though, the rubber is going to meet the road, and it feels like we are at that point.

If you head over to the official Survivor YouTube page, you are going to see a sneak preview that shows Kyle wrestling with what he wants to do, knowing that he will hurt people either way. We do know that for some seasons, truth-telling and the game version of “integrity” are emphasized more than others — and this is one of those seasons. What players do need to realize here is that integrity is a loose concept, and what may be the truth for them could not be the case for others. Our general feeling at the moment is that nobody should blame Kyle if he flips. He’s just trying to play the game!

What we tend to think at present is simply this: Kyle should actually side with Kamilla. If he, Mary, and Mitch can all work together, they could get rid of Joe, by far the biggest threat to win at this point. If not him, look towards Eva! The problem here is that Mitch may not trust all of them, and that’s why we have not seen some world-altering blindside yet.

