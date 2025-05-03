Survivor 48 episode 11: A key question to debate

Wednesday night is going to bring Survivor 48 episode 11 to CBS and on paper, we certainly have our fears about the gameplay. With the exception of the David blindside, the majority of the post-merge game has been incredibly predictable. The group of Eva, Joe, Shauhin, and Kyle are clearly running the show and at this point, there are not enough people in the minority to actually alter things at all.

In other words, there are only two scenarios in which something radically changes: Someone flipping from the majority (which could happen with Shauhin or Kyle), or an immunity idol being discovered in the game. This does lead to some other questions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Is there another immunity idol hidden out there somewhere? At this point, we do honestly think that this is a question worth wondering. Eva has one, and she also has the Safety Without Power advantage … but is that it?

There may be two different things going on here.

1. People are looking, but they are not finding anything – Remember that even with these shorter “New Era” seasons, there are a number of things out there in the game that we are not seeing. It is useless to focus on idol hunts when they do not produce any results.

2. People are afraid to look – Remember that at the time in which Survivor 48 was filming, it was on the heels of a season where people who found idols ended up being targeted often. Our general feeling here is that if there was a sentiment that these were “cursed,” would there be hesitancy to looking for them? It is possible but at the same time, nobody seems to be all that eager to go after Eva with hers. This is why we tend to think that the former is more likely a scenario than this one.

Related – Get some more news right now entering the next Survivor 48 episode

Do you think another immunity idol could come up entering Survivor 48 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







