Survivor 48 episode 11 spoilers: The betrayal debate

As we do get a little bit closer to Survivor 48 episode 11 on CBS next week, of course there are a number of different things to wonder about!

Take, for starters, if there is any chance at all that the dominant alliance of Shauhin, Kyle, Eva, and Joe ends up getting split apart. There are honestly two different ways to look at this situation. If you are the dominant alliance, you can sit here and say that there is an easy ticket to the final four! However, you could also argue that if you are Shauhin or Kyle, there is no real reason to move forward with this at all — they’d both lose in the final three to either of the other players, and there is also the fact that they would never turn on each other.

Because of at least what we know about the state of the game at present, we do tend to think that Kyle is really the one facing the tough question moving forward — do you side with Kamilla, or with your alliance? Shauhin, to some extent, also may have a decision of his own.

Below, you can get a few more details on what is ahead via the Survivor 48 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Coconut Etiquette’” – One castaway struggles with betraying their allies. Power in the game is up for grabs when one castaway is chosen for a journey and must decide if the risk is worth the reward. Then, paranoia runs rampant when a castaway knowingly tries to stir up chaos, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 7 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Ultimately, we find ourselves in an interesting spot entering this episode — we like Joe and Eva an yet, doesn’t the show work better if there are real stakes? Right now, this season is far too predictable.

