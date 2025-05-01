Survivor 48 episode 11 preview: Does Mary have a plan?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Survivor 48 episode 11 on CBS, it does feel like time may already be out for the underdogs. Do they have any hope?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is issue a reminder of who is still in the game. First and foremost, you’ve got Mary and Mitch on the absolute bottom, and they are the two in the most immediate danger. However, you also have Kamilla partially on the outs. Kyle was not willing to flip on this past vote, but we do think she’s still his #1. He just did not want to put himself in the crosshairs in order to save someone in Star he didn’t think was a part of his long-term game.

If there is a way that Kamilla can make a move moving forward, it is pulling both Kyle and Shauhin over, as both guys have some sort of close bond with her. If they do not flip alone, you can make the argument that they can each feel more insulated, especially if they split up Eva and Joe. After all, only one of them would end up remaining in the game! (That is provided that Eva does not use some of the items in her bag of tricks.)

Meanwhile, the preview for what is coming up signals that we are going to see Mary try to make some sort of move … but what could it be? If there is a reason to have hope for her game at the moment, it is that she is used to being on the bottom — this is something that she faced from the very beginning this season! She is likely more familiar than anyone to adversity … but can she look for an idol? Is there even another one that is still out there?

