Survivor 48 episode 10: Another sad elimination?

We had hoped entering Survivor 48 episode 10 that we are going to be seeing some sort of blindside — after all, they wanted Joe out. Also, we understand that! He has won multiple immunity challenges and beyond that, he is clearly a likable social threat.

Of course, the moment that Joe won immunity this week, all of that was out the window. Yet, we were left with another frustrating question: Why can’t Mitch, Mary, Kamilla, and Star band together? What is holding them back from making some sort of enormous move?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Well, a part of it comes down to cowardice, conservatism in the game, or whatever else you want to call it. However, it’s not that simple. Kamilla is not going to vote out Kyle, so he is off the table. Meanwhile, Mitch does not trust some of those people, and that made him hesitant to really do anything.

As for Mary and Star, we did genuinely think that they wanted to do something more this week but unfortunately, did not have the numbers. The best thing they could hope for was surviving this week and hoping for a change. We tend to think that Shauhin and Kyle both know, at least on some level, that they cannot just go to the end with Joe and Eva and expect to win. The problem with everyone on the bottom is that they lose all agency waiting for them.

The unfortunate exit

Star opted to not play her Express Pass and in the end, she was voted out in a 5-3 vote. We understand why she did not play the Shot in the Dark; the chance of her being able to save herself was slim there and if it had been a 4-4 tie, she would have effectively sealed her own fate. What would the purpose of that be?

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Survivor right now, including some other details on what lies ahead

What did you think about the overall events of Survivor 48 episode 10 tonight on CBS?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







