Tulsa King season 3 spoilers: Who is Special Agent Musso?

For those who are not aware, there is a Tulsa King season 3 coming to Paramount+ — and hopefully, we’ll see it back sooner rather than later!

For the time being, the one thing that we are happy to share really just comes down to casting — after all, Kevin Pollak is on board.

According to a new report from Variety, you are going to be seeing the actor play the important part of Special Agent Musso, described as “an FBI agent who has an axe to grind.” Does this mean that we are going to get a chance to see him square off against Dwight? We do tend to think that there is a lot of chaos that could be coming from all angles. The bigger that the business builds up, the more likely it is to fall apart.

Between Pollak and then Robert Patrick, one of the biggest things that we are seeing Tulsa King do is continue to expand this universe with familiar faces who can go toe-to-toe with someone of Stallone’s caliber. Also, these are people who should appeal already to the fan base that is out there watching week in and week out.

Hopefully, we are going to be getting some more insight soon about the third season, whether it be a premiere date, a trailer, or more in terms of what lies ahead. We do tend to think that this is one of the bigger shows that Paramount+ has on its roster — in general, the entirety of their Taylor Sheridan universe is of great significance, and they will try to milk that for whatever they can. (It is one of the reasons why there are so many shows from the producers out there!)

