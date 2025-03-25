Tulsa King season 3 spoilers: Robert Patrick on board

Now that Tulsa King season 3 is in production we absolutely expected some casting news to surface. With that, we’re pleased to share some here!

According to a report from Deadline, you are going to see action / sci-fi icon Robert Patrick come on board as a series regular for the upcoming batch of episodes. Given his notoriety, we imagine that it was instantly enticing to throw both him and Sylvester Stallone together on the same show. How could it not be? The Terminator franchise vet is going to play here Jeremiah Dunmire, described as “a powerful, forceful man with deep pockets in the liquor business.” Is he going to be a central antagonist over the course of the episodes ahead? It does feel like you could at least argue that, right?

To go along with this casting news, the aforementioned publication notes that SEAL Team alum Beau Knapp is also going to be playing Cole Dunmire, “Jeremiah’s (Patrick) son and a trust fund country boy with crazy in his eyes.” Does this mean that he will be an enforcer on some level? That feels possible.

Given what we’ve seen through the first two seasons of Tulsa King, it feels fair to say that we are going to see all sorts of action, drama, and maybe even a little comedy as we move forward. This is one of those shows that likely knows what it is, and may not feel a lot of pressure to deviate away from it all that much.

Odds are, these castings are just scratching the surface of what else is ahead, and we do tend to think that some other details will become clear over time.

What are you the most excited to see heading into Tulsa King season 3 when it airs?

