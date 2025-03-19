Tulsa King season 3 premiere date hopes after renewal news

Following yesterday’s big Tulsa King season 3 renewal announcement, doesn’t it feel like high time to also talk premiere dates?

Well, first and foremost, the biggest thing that we have to remember here is that the Sylvester Stallone series is not one of those that has some really extensive turnaround time from when production ends to when it can premiere. There are not a ton of special effects and by extension of that, things can move rather quickly.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Now, here is where we do have to point out that Paramount+ may choose to actually keep a similar pattern with Tulsa King to what they did last year. This is where we saw the show air in the summer / early fall following the conclusion of Mayor of Kingstown, another series from within the Taylor Sheridan umbrella. We see no real reason for this to change right now since there is a pattern that clearly works. The biggest thing we do wonder here is whether or not CBS will air season 2 beforehand, given that this is what we saw from season 1 last summer. Yet, that could’ve just been a one-time thing and we would advise you to not put too much stock in it right now.

So what can you expect over the next month or so? We would point mostly in the direction of casting news, as we’re sure that the producers here would love to make sure that there is another big name or two for Stallone to square off against. That is almost always going to be the thing that elevates this series and also brings in more viewers at the same exact time.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to the Tulsa King renewal

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 3 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







