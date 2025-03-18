Tulsa King renewed for season 3 at Paramount+; new showrunner

Months after rumors and discussion first emerged amount Tulsa King season 3, isn’t it nice to have official news today?

According to a new report from Deadline, Paramount+ has officially renewed the series for another batch of episodes. This official renewal comes on the heels of the Sylvester Stallone series kicking off production, which keeps it on a similar timeline to what we saw back in season 2. The new batch of episodes will be shot in both Oklahoma and Atlanta.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we can report on at least one big change behind the scenes. Dave Erickson, who is already a part of the Taylor Sheridan universe thanks to Mayor of Kingstown, is going to serve as the showrunner here moving forward. This could give the show a greater sense of stability, and here is a reminder that Sheridan is so entrenched on Landman at this point that he can’t exactly take on that role somewhere else.

So where do things stand with Stallone? Well, what we can say here is that he has already signed a two-season deal; however, at the same time Paramount+ has only ordered season 3. Don’t view this as any sort of significant reason for concern, as we are hopeful that we are going to be seeing a little more of the series at some point down the road. They may just want to gauge the performance of the third season first, which we totally understand … but there is also still no major reason for concern, at least for the time being.

As for when season 3 will return…

We will have more of a breakdown about this season, but remember that Tulsa King is not one of those shows that requires a ton of post-production. It can be turned around fast and still air a little bit later this year.

