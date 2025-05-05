The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7: Star on Nick, June bond

As we do our best to be prepared for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7 in under 24 hours, is a lot about to change?

Well, when it comes to Elisabeth Moss’ character of June alone, it is pretty easy to argue that! This is someone who, for the better part of the past few seasons, has tried to put her trust into Nick. She saw him as perhaps a shoulder to lean on, someone who understood the horrors of Gilead in a way that Luke did not. However, in relying on him, we also think she grew somewhat blind to his situation. To be specific, think about how she never realized that Nick now had more skin in the game there. He has other people to think about and when pressed by Wharton, it was not a huge shock that he sold out the plan at Jezebel’s.

So how does Nick really view himself at this point in the story? Speaking to Swooon, star Max Minghella does his best to analyze it further:

“I don’t think that he thinks of himself as a good person at all … I don’t think that that’s what he gets from that relationship. What he gets from that relationship, it’s always been some kind of symbiosis. I think we all have this experience in life where we can feel lonely for a stretch of time. Then you meet somebody and you click with that person in such an easy way. You feel like, ‘Oh, we just speak the same language. We see the world in a similar way. I feel completely relaxed and open with you.’ Those are rare connections that we have in life, whether they’re platonic or romantic. And I think Nick and June just have that.”

Our hope of course remains that June finds happiness at the end of this story, but we hardly think that Nick will be there for her. This connection may have existed, but it was only there for a specific reason. With that bond now fractured, doesn’t it feel like a great deal could change?

