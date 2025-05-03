The Handmaid’s Tale series finale: Star confirms ending mystery

We know that the series finale for The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to Hulu in just a matter of weeks at this particular point. Does the entirety of the cast actually know what is coming?

Well, here is the crazy thing at the moment: Not so much. While there are likely some people behind the scenes who know how the story may conclude, a lot of people do not. Ironically, that includes one notable cast member in Madeline Brewer, who plays Janine — one of those characters who has gone through more than almost anyone.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

In a new interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the actress indicated (per Us Weekly) that “the last 15 pages of The Handmaid’s Tale [finale script] was redacted so I actually don’t know how it ends.” We do believe here, mostly due to how secretive a lot of these shows tend to be on their endings. If they do not see any benefit in giving out spoilers to the entire cast, why do that? It does also create a little bit more intrigue for what lies ahead.

Ultimately, we do know that moving forward, Janine could be in a really perilous spot. We recognize that at this point, Wharton may be doing something rather terrible at Jezebel’s after the information passed over from Nick. There is no guarantee at this point that you are going to be seeing Janine come through this alive, and the idea of that is devastating. She is one of those characters who deserves noting more than to be able to get out of this position alive and happy — but this is far from a perfect world.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale now, including what to expect moving into the next new episode

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering the series finale for The Handmaid’s Tale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here in the event you do want some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







