The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7: Real confrontations

As we do look towards The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7 on Hulu next week, it is fair to expect some big changes. How can we not at this point?

After all, the first order of business here is just noting that we’re talking here about a show that has featured a number of dark stories in the past. By virtue of that, we can’t exactly sit here and say that we’re shocked when it comes to the June – Nick betrayal. It is hard to imagine their relationship ever coming back from this, as he sold out the Jezebel’s plan to High Commander Wharton. He may have felt like he was cornered but at the end of the day, does that really change all that much? It is at least a worthy question to think about at the moment.

So why have this moment happen now, and what is going to come as a result of it? These are at least some of the questions that co-showrunner Eric Tuchman tried to answer to Us Weekly:

“We are very aware that people feel deeply connected to Nick and very invested in the June and Nick relationship because there’s so much chemistry between them. He has done wonderful things for June over the course of the series. He’s saved her many times … But that’s only part of his day. The other vast majority of his time is spent as a Gilead commander. And he rose from a driver to commander — so he must have been doing something to contribute to that ascent.

“Now she has to really confront who he is since he has revealed his character — his true character — at the end of this episode.”

Now, is there a way to count on him for anything moving forward? We do think that he loves June, but the problem here may lie in the disconnect between that and then Mayday as a whole. He’s never really expressed much loyalty than anything else.

