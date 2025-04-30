The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7: Elisabeth Moss’ tease

As we do our best to get prepared for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7 on Hulu next week, many things will certainly change. Also, don’t they have to when you stop in and think about it?

Consider first and foremost what we saw at the end of episode 6, where June realized that Nick had sold out the Jezebel’s plan to High Commander Wharton. It came as a huge betrayal, even though he may try to justify it due to self-preservation above all else.

So how is June going to react to all of this now? Well, let’s just say that in a lot of ways, she has a ton to process. Just take a look at some of Elisabeth Moss’ comments in an interview with TVLine:

He is in a place where he makes the wrong decision, but I also think that there’s a way of looking at it, that other characters [will] point out to June that she should have seen this coming, that it’s been coming for a long time, that Nick has never quite been fully honest about whose side he’s on. He’s never said that he was part of the resistance. He’s never said that he was going to bring down Gilead. He’s only ever said that he loves June, so that’s the only truth he’s ever spoken about it.

If all of this information starts to dawn on her, will it change the way June thinks and reacts? There is a good chance of that. Meanwhile, you can also argue that Nick could start to realize more and more that he can’t just straddle both sides of the fence. He does have things and people he cares about outside of June, but she’s always been the person he loves. Is he ever going to embrace what comes with that?

