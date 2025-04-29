The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7: Will June recover?

Next week on Hulu, you are going to be seeing The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7 arrive. Want to know more now?

There is definitely a lot of great stuff that we can say here about the future of the Elisabeth Moss series, but where should we start off now? Let’s just go ahead and note that there are only a handful of stories to come, and they are certainly going to get all the more harrowing and intense. All things considered, why wouldn’t they?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Below, you can see the full The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7 (“Shattered”) synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

After a shocking revelation, June spirals. Serena plans for a prestigious future.

What revelation is the synopsis talking about here? Well, a lot of it is likely due to where Nick stands amidst everything in Gilead. We know that she’s carried with a lot of romantic ideals as to who this man may be, but reality is more difficult than this.

As for what is ahead here for Serena, we certainly think that this is going to be pretty darn complicated in its own way. She is clearly engaged to Commander Wharton, and we tend to think that a wedding could be in order at some point. It is really just a matter of when that happens and beyond just that, what her actual big-time role remains to be seen in New Bethlehem. We recognize fully that Wharton has said of what she considers to be the “right things” but at the end of the day, how much does that really mean? It is one of those questions that to be frank, it is hard to have a clear answer to.

One way or another, the drama is going to escalate — it has to with this being the final season.

What do you most want to see moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







