Squid Game season 3 teaser coming tomorrow, per Netflix

Just in case you want to get all the more excited for Squid Game season 3, let’s just say that good news is on the horizon. After all, there is a new teaser coming sooner rather than later!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a video that notes that a look ahead at the third season is going to be coming tomorrow. That is incredibly exciting, though at the same time there are a number of other questions out there.

Entering the new season, the #1 question is obviously tied to what is going to be happening when it comes to Gi-hun. We know that the Front Man now has him, but what are the intentions there? This is where we do tend to think that the story could get pretty darn interesting from here on out. There are a lot of different directions that things could go, and it would not be a big surprise at all in the event that he was forced to either help design or run another iteration of the games.

Meanwhile, you also have to take a moment here and wonder about the contestants, as well. After all, what is going to happen regarding those who were left in the competition in season 2? There is a case to be made that everything is just going to be rebooted, but we don’t necessarily think that Squid Game is a show where some of these things are anywhere near that cut-and-dry. This is going to be the final season and one way or another, there will be closure. After for whether that closure satisfies people, that is the real mystery.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

