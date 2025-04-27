Squid Game season 3 spoilers: A challenging game ahead?

Based on the way in which season 2 concluded, isn’t it fair to say that Squid Game season 3 will be complete and utter chaos? From where we stand, it feels like a given!

After all, moving into the final chapter the participation of Gi-hun in these games feels uncertain, largely because he has been captured and the true nature of the Front Man is clear. How will he be used moving forward? Is he going to have any real self-reliance at all? These are some of the things that we are currently left to wonder about.

For the time being, the best way that we can really prepare is to hear from one of the main people involved. Speaking to The Credits, here is some of what Lee Jung-jae had to say on the subject:

“In the first season, it becomes really difficult for Gi-hun as these episodes go on, both physically and mentally. I would say that the most difficult game I had to shoot was the last game of the first season, which is Squid Game. I think of all of the seasons all together, the most challenging and the most difficult one was the last round that will be seen in season 3. That was the most difficult to shoot.”

Based on this alone, we do tend to think that you are going to see some danger-filled game where Gi-hun could be clinging to survival. We want to believe that he can make it out, mostly due to the fact that this is the sort of show where we want to have some modicum of hope. All things considered, why wouldn’t we? The series itself is pretty bleak, and we do cross our fingers and still hope that there will be a light at the end of the tunnel.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

