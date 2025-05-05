Tracker season 2 episode 20 (finale) promo: The family secret

This weekend Tracker season 2 episode 20 is slated to arrive on CBS and for those who are not aware, this is the finale! This is when it feels like there are a lot of questions that could be answered — and of course, many of them will be tied to the subject of Colter’s family.

If you saw the preview that aired for the first time last night, then you likely saw that Justin Hartley’s character may be closer than ever to learning the truth about what happened with his father … but is he totally there as of yet?

We honestly think that whether or not we get closure here could be heavily dependent on one thing more so than any other: Whether the producers want to string this along, but then also find ways to bring either Jensen Ackles or Melissa Roxburgh back down the road. Personally, we tend to think that they could find ways to do that if they really wanted to regardless and because of this, you really do not have to force the issue when it comes to the family history angle. There could be another storyline that you introduce for a third season.

While the preview last night was short, it at least did enough to make us excited — and we do also still think that a cliffhanger is coming. Why wouldn’t it? Crafting these is one of the best things that a network TV show like this does, and you really need something big to generate conversations over the next several months. We may not like it, but it is abundantly clear at this point that we are facing a wait that will last until at least September.

