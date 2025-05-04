Tracker season 2 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: Colter’s mom returns

Next week on CBS, you are going to be seeing Tracker season 2 episode 20 — are you ready for the emotional finale?

After all, “Echo Ridge” is a story that is going to have a difficult case at the center of it; beyond just that, are we also going to get answers on Colton’s family history? That is something that the writers have played around with sporadically over the course of the season, and that is even tied into what you are seeing from Melissa Roxburgh as Dory tonight. (Even if she hasn’t been around a lot, we’re glad to see her as well.)

Below, you can check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 20 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

“Echo Ridge” – Colter returns to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner’s disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret, on the season two finale of the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, May 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Wendy Crewson returns as Colter’s mother, Mary Dove Shaw.

Is there a chance that we are going to be seeing a big cliffhanger?

Well, let’s just say that there is a pretty good chance of that happening! The producers have known for a good while that there would be a third season, and that does give them the opportunity to come up with something big and crazy. Odds are, the third season will be premiering this fall — other than Colter dying (impossible), we honestly think that they could do just about anything else and it would totally work within the show.

