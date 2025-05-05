Poker Face season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Film set follies

For those who are not currently aware, the first three episodes of Poker Face season 2 are going to air all at once later this week. We’ve spoken a little bit about the first episode already, especially through the lens of Cynthia Erivo playing a number of different characters over the course of it.

Today, why not take a look at episode 2? One of the charming things about the Natasha Lyonne series is that each one of them is largely going to exist on its own, where you have a different case, new guest stars, and a crazy mystery that Charlie needs to solve. That will also be the case in episode 2, but how all of it unfolds will be a part of the mystery.

Below, you can see the full Poker Face season 2 episode 2 synopsis with some more insight on what is to come:

When her new friend disappears from a film set, Charlie must unearth clues at the family-run funeral home that served as the production’s most recent location.

We are almost always going to be pretty eager here to see a lot of different twists and turns within an episode but for us personally, it is always going to be exciting for us to have a chance to see a mystery that spoofs the entertainment industry. Also, we tend to think that we may be able to meet the murderer pretty early on, as that is something that we have come to see within this world time and time again.

Of course, we also tend to think that there is going to be another good opportunity to see something great again in episode 3 that is different from anything we’ve seen so far.

