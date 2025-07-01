Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC, July 1, 2025?

Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? It is pretty hard to blame anyone out there who wants more of the talent competition show and soon. After all, the auditions have been going for weeks and we’ve seen some great stuff — and that includes multiple acts who have received that coveted Golden Buzzer.

Now, unfortunately, is where we do have to get some of the bad news out of the way: You will be waiting for a little while to see what is next. There is no new episode tonight, with the simple reason for it being that we are so close at this point to the July 4 holiday. It is fairly common for NBC to take this week off, at least for years where there is no extended Olympics hiatus later on.

We do not expect the AGT break to be altogether long and beyond that, we tend to think the return of the show is going to bring a lot of fun stuff to the table. There are still a lot of auditions that we are still going to see this season and eventually, we will move more into the live miss. We do miss the Judge Cuts / the middle portion of the competition that used to be there, but there is not a lot of evidence that this is going to be coming back in the immediate future.

For now, what makes this season interesting is that we do not necessarily think that there is a consensus favorite as to who is going to win this season. This is a little different than last season, where it was pretty easy to tell that Richard Goodall was going to have the inside track.

