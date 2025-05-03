Poker Face season 2 premiere: The Cynthia Erivo showcase

If you were not aware already the Poker Face season 2 premiere is going to be coming to Peacock in just a matter of days. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

Well, if you watched the fantastic first season of the show already, then you have a reasonably good idea of what it brings to the table. Each installment largely stands on its own, as it features Natasha Lyonne’s character of Charlie Cale investigating a new mystery. She does not have a badge; heck, she rarely has much of a job at all. Still, she has a fantastic skill set to understand who is telling the truth and who is lying, and that is pretty darn valuable. It certainly will be within the first episode!

For those who are not aware already, there are three Poker Face episodes arriving all at once. For the first one, the notable guest star is Cynthia Erivo. For more, check out the short synopsis:

With a hit out on her, Charlie investigates the death of a friend’s sister. Guest starring Cynthia Erivo.

Obviously having the Wicked star on board here is fantastic in itself, but that is without noting that she is going to play more than a single part. This should be great fun, and we would imagine that a lot of the season is going to be that way! Remember here that Poker Face is in a lot of ways a throwback show, one where there are traces of Columbo thrown in to a more modern series that also has something in common with Psych. We just hope the show remains as big of a hit for the streaming service as it was the first time around.

