Poker Face season 2: Cynthia Erivo on playing five roles!

We know that entering Poker Face season 2, there are so many different things to feel excited about — especially when it comes to guest stars!

Without further ado, here is a reminder that Cynthia Erivo, fresh off of Wicked, is going to be making an appearance … albeit in a rather atypical role. Within the course of one episode, she is actually going to be playing five sisters. That in itself is stunning, but then you have to figure out how to make them all stand out!

Speaking in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Erivo noted the challenge and excitement that came with so many different roles:

“I knew that my head would be split into many different spaces, but I was like, ‘Well, if not now, then when?’ … I’m always open to trying things that I haven’t done before, and I wanted to do this. I wanted to figure out what it would be like to compartmentalize and play different characters all at once, to challenge myself to see if it was possible.”

The fact that this part exists is a further testament to Poker Face in general, largely due to the fact that this show could easily play it safe with its murder-mystery format. Yet, it continues to challenge itself and evolve from one week to the next. We do tend to think that we are going to see more challenges, twists, and turns. If there is any concern that we have entering the show, it is the simple fact that the series has been off the air for so long. Is that a cause for concern? Well, it is not always the case — just think about how strong the second season of Severance proved to be!

