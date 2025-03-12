Poker Face season 2 premiere date, new trailer revealed

If you are like us then you have been waiting for a really long time to see Poker Face season 2 over at Peacock. What more can we say?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note here that on Thursday, May 8, you are going to have a chance to see the Natasha Lyonne mystery series back! The first three episodes are going to be available to stream at once; following that, new episodes are going to be coming out weekly.

In a statement per TVLine, here is what co-creators Lyonne and Rion Johnson had to say on the subject:

“Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2 we’ve taken her journey to the next level one murder mystery at a time … From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability.”

You can view the full trailer for the new season over at the link here, and it amplifies further something else that the show does that is rather great: Guest stars! After all, you’ve got John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, and more coming on board this latest batch of episodes.

While we’re sure that there are going to be some great mysteries, at the end of the day we do tend to think that we’re going to have a great time. The only concern that we have to think about here is that the show has been off the air for a pretty long time — is that going to end up hurting the series to some extent? That is almost always a cause for concern.

Fingers crossed that over the course of the next few weeks, we are going to have more teases all about what is ahead.

What do you most want to see moving into Poker Face season 2?

