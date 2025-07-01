Is The Snake new tonight on Fox, July 1, 2025?

Is The Snake new tonight on Fox? We do not blame anyone for wanting to dive right away into this crazy reality competition show once more.

So what can we actually say about where it stands right now? This is where we do have to get some of the bad news out of the way. There is no installment on the air tonight, as nice as that would be. The reason for this is simply that we are closing in on the July 4 holiday and the folks at Fox want to stretch things out for as long as possible this summer. This is something that they do on a fairly regular basis, so nothing is altogether unusual when it comes to what they are doing here. The plan is for new episodes to resume on Tuesday, July 8.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full The Snake season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

The players get surprised with a fancy dinner party but are hesitant to proceed as things seem too good to be true. Then, another mystery crate arrives holding a new contestant and tensions reach an all-time high as the players discover where their loyalty lies in the all-new “Surprise Snake” episode of The Snake airing Tuesday, Jul 8 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SNK-104) (TV-14 D,L,S)

While we do think that there are parts of this show that feel low-budget, there is still a lot of untapped potential around the idea of a series that is this unpredictable and is very much about popularity and trust. There are some fun narratives happening week in and week out, with a big one right now being the emphasis behind keeping Pastor Jacob around even though a good chunk of the cast wants him gone.

What do you most want to see on The Snake when the show comes back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







