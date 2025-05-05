The Righteous Gemstones series finale: How did the show end?

We knew that the series finale for The Righteous Gemstones would offer up closure for a lot of characters involved. Yet, is this closure that you are happy with?

Let us begin here by simply noting that for a comedy, we would argue that a significant chunk of this near-hour was almost sentimental — though there was an elaborate action sequence in here as well as Corey attempted to kill most of the family. We recognize fully that this show can be absurd, and the fact that Jesse, Kelvin, and Judy all survived certainly was. The same goes for Dr. Watson being able to retrieve the weapon necessary to kill Cobb’s son and end the madness.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score additional TV reactions and reviews!

As crazy as all of this was, there was something quite soothing that came with the Gemstones kneeling over Corey’s body and praying. It was a beautiful reminder that Danny McBride is not necessarily satirizing religion on this show; rather, it is a commentary of the commercialization of the Christian faith. The kids do seemingly still believe in God, and want salvation for some of the people they have known over the years.

What about specific endgames?

Well, Baby Billy has quit Teenjus in the eleventh hour in order to be with his family — or at least that seems to be the case for now. The kids all move forward with their lives, whereas Eli is now back out on a boat and joined last-minute by Lori. The Righteous Gemstones made a good effort to not have this scene be overtly romantic; yet, there may be hope for them yet.

After watching this near-perfect ending to the story, it has never been clearer how much we will miss this show. Also, let’s hope that McBride cooks up something more in the future.

Related – See other news regarding the end of The Righteous Gemstones now

What did you think about the events of The Righteous Gemstones series finale as a whole?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some further updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







